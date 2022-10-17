What the World Needs Now

Tomorrow Mark Morris takes MMDG to Santa Monica for the premiere of “The Look Of Love,” his new dance set to Burt Bacharach compositions arranged by myself.

I met Burt on Zoom a couple of times, that was pretty awesome.

Brian Seibert reports in the New York Times.

A short Broadway World interview recaps some of my history with Mark Morris.

The wonderful Marcy Harriell is handling the lead vocals; the rest of the ace band includes Blaire Perrin, Clinton Curtis, Johnathan Finlayson, Simón Willson, and Vinnie Sperrazza.

This is the second evening-length score I’ve put together for Mark Morris in recent years, the first was “Pepperland” to music around and about the Beatles. Nate Chinen came to the most recent performance (we’ve done “Pepperland” about 80 times now) this past spring:

Santa Monica this week, the Kennedy Center next week; many more performances of “The Look of Love” to follow. These are some of my favorite songs of all time and the choreography is wonderful. Sincere thanks to Mark Morris for everything…