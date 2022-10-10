The Git-Go

Be there or be square: Billy Hart with Mark Turner, Ethan Iverson, and Ben Street at the Village Vanguard this week.

Photo of the band in action in London two nights ago by Conor Chaplin

Thanks, Shannon J. Effinger, for writing about the great Mal Waldron in the Washington Post: “Mal Waldron, sideman to jazz greats, gets a solo retrospective.” How wonderful to see thoughtful coverage of jazz in a major outlet.

In another sphere, Jacob Garchik goes deep on the absurd video game Trombone Champ for Slate.

Benoît Delbecq in his element, in front of a Pavlova and coffee at Le Zimmer in Paris

Eberhard Weber and Billy Hart after the gig in Esslingen

I enjoyed playing the Green Mill with Matt Ulery and Jon Deitemyer. The Chicago speakeasy has a storied history.

“Stella by Starlight” watches over the Green Mill bandstand

On Fridays at the Green Mill, organist Chris Foreman plays his B3 from 5 to 7:30. A bystander’s clip of “Teach Me Tonight” on YouTube gives an idea of Foreman’s formidable powers. The real deal!