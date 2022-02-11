It’s February 11, 2022. I’m 49 years old today, and my Blue Note debut is out. Happy Birthday!

Watch “First Look” with Don Was, a 10 minute talk about the record with the president of Blue Note.

Don says that when he first heard the opening choral piece, “The More it Changes,” he started to cry.

I’m very happy with this substantial profile by Martin Johnson for Tidal, “It’s Got Conviction.” My journey is not so easy to explain, but Martin gets it.

It was great fun to meet Jessica Brilli the other night in Boston. One of Jessica’s paintings is the cover of Every Note is True. Literally everyone I know who has seen the cover has said, “Wow! Great cover.”

Last night I was delighted to meet Sheila Anderson for the first time at a video taping with Larry Grenadier and Nasheet Waits for WBGO. The set was filmed at Yamaha Artist Services and will be broadcast next week to WBGO supporters. As we all know, WBGO is the greatest radio station in the world.

Larry, Nasheet, and I play again tonight at Roulette. The first half is Ritornello, Sinfonias, and Cadenzas played by NEC students. They did great on Monday at Jordan Hall, and are coming down on Amtrak today to do the New York hit. Thanks so much to NEC jazz director Ken Schaphorst for supporting this project!

Every Note is True. Thanks to

Sarah Deming, wife and lyricist.

Anthony Creamer, executive producer.

Larry Grenadier and Jack DeJohnette — and also Vinnie Sperrazza and Simón Willson, who extensively rehearsed the repertoire with me in the months leading up to recording.

Shane Hoshino: piano tech. Also everyone else at Yamaha Artist Services, especially Bonnie Barrett.

Andreas K. Meyer, engineer. (Andreas also did the capture of Common Practice with Tom Harrell. Top shelf!)

Don Was and the rest of the Blue Note/Capitol team: Rachel Jones, Cem Kurosman, Justin Seltzer, Melissa Cohen, Alex Anastasi, Molly Kreppel, Katie Moore, and Eileen Whelehan.