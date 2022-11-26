Charles M. Schulz, born on this day 100 years ago. PEANUTS meant a lot to me, partially because I could identify equally with the socially-awkward Charlie Brown and the piano-driven Schroder.
In time, I paid off part of the debt by writing up Vince Guaraldi for the New Yorker Culture Desk.
Important Centennial
