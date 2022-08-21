Myron’s World

Sunday morning: If you want an unexpected yet gratifying listen, try the Violin Concerto no. 2 by Tom Myron, recorded live in 2006 with Elisabeth Adkins and The Eclipse Chamber Orchestra conducted by Sylvia Alimena. The work is unabashedly tonal and accessible, almost cinematic, and touched with a slight Americana accent. The gregarious nature of the musical language almost hides how sophisticated the details are. Myron knows just how to orchestrate for forces, and is absolutely unfashionable in all the right ways. It’s a substantial three movement work; if you have time for only one, try the middle slow movement, which begins with the most astonishing sequence of harmonies.

Link to full piece on Broadjam site.

