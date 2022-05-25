Ethan Iverson in performance, May-September 2022

May 31 — accompanying Rob Schwimmer at Joe’s Pub, Manhattan

June 22 — trio with Anthony Cox and Kevin Washington at Crooners, Minneapolis

June 28 through July 3 — trio with Ben Street and Nasheet Waits at the Village Vanguard, Manhattan

July 27 — Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue at the St. Endellion Festival conducted by Emilie Godden, Cornwall

August 5 — trio with Conor Chaplin and Martin France at the Vortex, London

August 10 thru 14 — all-Iverson program (Easy Win, Adagio, Dance Sonata) for Dance Heginbotham at Jacob’s Pillow, the Berkshires

September 5 — trio with Larry Grenadier and Nasheet Waits at the Detroit Jazz Festival

Downbeat review from Ammar Kalia. Fabulous!