Photo Journal: Buffalo/Niagara

Yesterday in Buffalo I treated myself to a few hours in the extensive Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow museum.
I came by my childhood automotive passion honestly: My dad restored vintage cars, and painted oil canvases w old cars as the subject. This is me, 3 years old, with my dad’s ’37 Chev:
And Sherman Iverson’s painting of the inside of a ’57 Oldsmobile, including a bit of self-portrait (that’s also the house where I grew up):
I enjoyed the Pierce-Arrow museum so much that I just might make a survey of automobile museums an adventure of my golden years.
As a boy I had a lot of picture books with antique cars. About the only thing I remembered about Pierce-Arrow from my childhood studies was the way that the headlamps “grow” out of the fenders.
At the turn of the previous century, Buffalo was a powerhouse, and grandly produced the Pierce-Arrow luxury car to be shipped all around the world. The most extraordinary vehicle on display might be the 1936 Metropolitan Town Brougham. Naturally, it is coach-built, and essentially unique.
The museum hosts a variety of other cars, artifacts, and memorabilia.
This is not a great photo of a Frank Lloyd Wright filling station (only recently built to Wright’s original blueprint) but the image gives a general idea:
A few other pics:
late ’50s Cadillac — straight out of a Stephen King novel
The previous day Bruce Eaton took me on my maiden voyage to Niagara Falls.