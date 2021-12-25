Most of NYC entertainment is basically shut down for a couple weeks; the rest of my Zinc bar engagement and NYE with Marcy Harriell is canceled. We all hope we can re-open soon.

To help manage my disappointment, I made a little chaotic arrangement of “Go Bless Ye Merry Gentlemen,” which one can see on Twitter.

Last night Sarah read the first chapter of Winnie-the-Pooh to me. It is so great! I was just floored. I guess it’s been about 40 years since I checked in. WOW. A.A. Milne was a genius. Always good to remember to count your blessings even as not all tidings are joyful.