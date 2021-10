John le Carré would have been 90 today. His greatest work remains Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy. The BBC television adaption is equally great, for example the astounding quiet opening sequence:

My new British espionage addiction is the Slough House series by Mick Herron, which begins with Slow Horses. In time I will have more to say about Herron, but for now, I am so pleased to have a fresh literary obsession.