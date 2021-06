I had good time talking about all things Rex Stout for the Like the Wolfe podcast hosted by Jeff Quest. There’s also quite a bit about Agatha Christie, Sherlock Holmes, James Bond, Lawrence Block, The X-Files and other sundry matters. When I listened back I thought Jeff did a good job with the edits and that I sounded…pretty smart?!? Anyway, if you like reading my crime fiction criticism, check it out.

(Also available on all podcast apps, search “Like the Wolfe.”)