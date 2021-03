Thomas Morgan and Andrew Cyrille join me Monday at Smalls. Repertoire list includes

Bud

Wail

I’ll Keep Loving You

Dance of the Infidels

Celia

Bouncing with Bud

Reets ’n I

Bud’s Blues

Monk

Monk’s Mood

Well You Needn’t

Epistrophy

Ask Me Know

Bye-Ya

Off Minor

Misterioso

Trinkle,Tinkle

Criss Cross

Both

52st theme (Monk)

Nice Work if You Can Get It (Gershwin)

The Ed Enright cover story for DownBeat is now online.