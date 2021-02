photo by Desmond White

“LIVE” AT THE VILLAGE VANGUARD: The Billy Hart Quartet will available to watch all weekend long, starting tonight 8 PM EST. Originally streamed on June 14th, 2020, the quartet features Billy Hart on drums, Mark Turner on saxophone, Ethan Iverson on piano, and Ben Street on bass. This was the first band to stream at the Vanguard. The re- broadcast will be available to purchase until Sunday at 8 PM EST.

Village Vanguard website.