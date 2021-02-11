Happy Birthday

Today I’m 48.

I’m on the cover of the March DownBeat. Thanks to Ed Enright for the excellent interview/article. Photo by Jimmy Katz.

On March 8, I’m doing a sort of streaming CD release party at Smalls. I couldn’t get the quintet, let alone a big band, so I will be playing Bud Powell and Thelonious Monk tunes trio with Thomas Morgan and Andrew Cyrille. (“In the 21st Century,” you dig?)

More reviews of Bud Powell in the 21st Century: Tim Niland, Richard Kamins.

My bio page is finally updated. Thanks for reading, thanks for listening.

Over the past year, six articles I’ve written stand out:

Shades of Jazz (Keith Jarrett, Charlie Haden, Paul Motian, Dewey Redman) for DTM

On Pixar’s Soul for The Nation

Stanley Crouch obit for NPR

Overview of Larry Young and Woody Shaw for JazzTimes

Charlie Parker Centennial for DTM (featuring Charles McPherson, Steve Coleman, Tom Harrell, Mark Turner, John Scofield, Bertha Hope, and Mark Stryker)

Comfort Food (Rex Stout, Nero Wolfe, Archie Goodwin) for DTM

Thanks to my regular editors and advisors, Mark Stryker first and foremost. Sarah Deming is equally essential. Also Hyland Harris, Billy Hart, Lewis Porter, Loren Schoenberg, and probably every other person who ever sat and talked jazz with me…