“Performance in the age of social-distancing” is a hot topic, and it’s time for me to unveil my own contribution, Grand Pa.

Choreographer John Heginbotham made up a dance for Gus Solomons Jr to an orchestral recording of the famous “Grand Pas de Deux” from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. I listened to the track (to ensure the timing was right) while improvising my own creative interpretation. Zoom and camera phones were the bare-bones technology; Maile Okamura put the pieces together in post-production.

Note from Heginbotham:

Grand Pas de Deux, Adagio: Gus Solomons jr no comma no period, is a phenomenal dance hero (other words which often and appropriately live near Gus’s name include “legend”, “icon”, “royalty”). I’ve known Gus officially since he and I began our perennial collaboration on another beautiful part of my life, Works & Process at the Guggenheim’s Peter and the Wolf, directed by, designed by, and starring Isaac Mizrahi. Gus plays the Grand Pa in Peter. Genius composer, pianist, friend, and adored DH collaborator Ethan Iverson provides the beautiful music. GRAND PA (de Deux). Thank you to Nathan Cottam and Manakin Dance for providing the impetus for this work.

If you dig it, please encourage the algorithm by liking, commenting, and sharing. I’m quite proud of this project; indeed, I think it is one of the best things I’ve ever done.