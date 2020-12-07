Blast from the Past

As part of their Dance On! Video Vault, the Mark Morris Dance Group has put up some remarkable archival footage from the era when I was first working for this great company. Wow!
All the choreography is by Mark Morris, and it all features Mikhail Baryshnikov.
- “Ten Suggestions,” danced by Morris and Baryshnikov, music by Alexander Tcherepnin, Bagatelles.
- “Three Preludes” danced by Baryshnikov, music by Gershwin. (Rehearsal tape, I am not the pianist on this one, although I played it for Mark a few times on other occasions.)
- “Three Russian Preludes,” danced by Baryshnikov, music by Shostakovich. I believe both the Tcherepnin and the Shostakovich are from the same 1998 concert, a one-off. I’m pretty sure this was the only time I played either of these pieces publicly.
- “The Argument” danced by Tina Fehlandt, Marjorie Folkman, Ruth Davidson, Shawn Gannon, Morris and Baryshnikov, music by Schumann, Five Pieces in Folk Style. 1999 at BAM with Yo-Yo Ma on cello.
There’s a nice review of the BAM evening by Deborah Jowitt called “Depths of Memory” — certainly an appropriate title for my emotions looking this video…