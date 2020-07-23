Noir City, Baby

The latest issue of Noir City is out, which includes my appreciation of the Johnny Mandel scores for Harper and Point Blank.

There’s actually quite a lot of music-related material in this issue: David Mamet talks the motivic appeal of Glenn Gould and Bach during his interview with Eddie Muller, Brian Light looks at Odds Against Tomorrow with a famous score by John Lewis (Paul Motian told me that was some of his favorite music), Martyn Waites makes a case for The Small World of Sammy Lee starring Anthony Newley, better known as the lyricist of “Goldfinger,” and there’s even a redemptive reading of Sinatra’s Tony Rome by Christopher Chambers.

In what is a rather bizarre crossover in my own life, Vince Keenan reviews Wendy Lesser’s book Scandinavian Noir. Vince and Wendy are two of my editors and friends but have never met — maybe I’ll be able to arrange that at some point…

The whole issue is a knockout. (David Mamet and Walter Hill fans seriously need this one.) Subscribe at the Film Noir Foundation.