The Village Vanguard commences streaming this weekend with the Billy Hart quartet featuring Mark Turner, Ben Street, and me. 7 PM on Saturday, 2 in the afternoon Sunday. $7 a set…one time only, not archived. Tickets available at the website.

Billy played with McCoy Tyner and loves Coltrane most of all, so I am practicing. the piano solo from “Pursuance” off of A Love Supreme to start getting in the vibe.