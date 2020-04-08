Riffs (second set)

(Quick, unedited stuff for my NEC students who I’m teaching remotely….first set of “Riffs here…)

1. Bill Evans — Stella By Starlight, Peace Piece, Epilogue, Shades of Jade, How Deep is the Ocean

Bill Evans is often celebrated for his creative harmonic sensibility. While at times I wonder if his great stature obscures equally innovative harmonists like Ahmad Jamal and Red Garland, it’s certainly true that Bill was a genius who gave jazz a fresh set of post-bop tools.

The common practice, jam session set of changes to “Stella By Starlight” are notably different than the original harmonies by composer Victor Young. I believe those changes come from the dreamy fox trot Miles Davis recorded with John Coltrane and Bill Evans. Almost certainly Bill made the final choices about what the harmony was going to be, a set of substitutions that at this point are “the way we play the song.”

After accompanying Miles and Trane like a surreal dance band, Bill takes a great half chorus of singing melody, closer to block chords than bebop. It’s a poetic, moody solo. Not really so much blues, although there’s some blues there, but a gentle kind of wistfulness that is almost cinematic.

Miles and Bill both loved the French Impressionists like Debussy and Ravel. The slow E major movement of Ravel’s Concerto in G Major is “modal” and leads straight into late 50s jazz. Miles and Bill listened to Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli’s new record of the Ravel Concerto when working on the music for Kind of Blue.

Again, cinematic. French music like this is everywhere in the movies: Debussy, Ravel, and Erik Satie’s omnipresent Trois Gymnopédies.

A big influence on the French composers was the Polish genius Frédéric Chopin. A signature Chopin piece is the Berceuse, which is literally a one-bar vamp with “improvised” decoration on top.

Everybody Digs Bill Evans was Bill’s breakout album as a leader. The tracks with Sam Jones and Philly Joe Jones are great — “Young and Foolish” is definitive — but the two solo pieces “Peace Piece” and “Epilogue” remain exceptionally striking. As far as I know, “Peace Piece” and “Epilogue” are the first tracks on a jazz piano album to abandon beat and blues entirely. Their references are mostly European.

“Peace Piece” is a dead intersection of a Satie Gymnopédie (the cinematic sound of the harmony) and the Chopin Berceuse (a one-bar vamp with “improvised” decoration on top). At times Bill takes the right hand pretty “out,” perhaps inspired by another important French composer, Olivier Messiaen. (This left hand vamp also turns up in “Flamenco Sketches” on Kind of Blue and an arrangement of Leonard Bernstein’s “Some Other Time.”)

The very short “Epilogue” is mostly modal and references some ancient melodic idea harmonized in fourths, perhaps as if a Gregorian chant were transcribed for piano. Debussy and Ravel have examples of this kind of sound, but so do many 20th-century composers from all eras and nationalities. Indeed, almost anybody trying to write slow and mysterious “folk music” for concert performance can be in this bag, from Béla Bartók to Samuel Barber to Arvo Pärt.

Keith Jarrett liked to talk about playing and composing a “universal folk music.” If I heard “Epilogue” in a blindfold test, I might guess it was Keith.

Everybody Digs is my personal favorite Bill trio album, but the most celebrated Evans disc is probably Sunday at the Village Vanguard with Scott Lafaro and Paul Motian. Lafaro helped change the game for bassists, and Lafaro’s own pieces “Gloria’s Step” and “Jade Visions” from this album are innovative.

ECM producer Manfred Eicher told me that he loved “Jade Visions.” In hindsight, we can hear this track as one template for the famous ECM sound: Rolling cymbals (Motian later became a key ECM artist), pentatonic bass vamp in 9/8, luminous slow moving piano harmony. Eicher also complained that they should have never put out the alternate, Take 1. (Take 2 was on the LP.) Take 1 is faster and jazzier. The point for Eicher was that “Jade Visions” was a way to get away from jazz blowing and more into a mood.

Bill must have agreed, for he chose the material for initial release, and Bill makes a rather major mistake on Take 2, coming into the A-flat minor harmony one beat too early during his solo (at 2’22”). However it doesn’t matter, the mood is intact.

Bill’s poetic mood remains charismatic. Of course, he was also influential as a tough and swinging jazz pianist. For me, not all of that is as compelling, but it’s certainly part of the canon. Bill’s ideas were so fresh that bits and pieces of his concept turn up everywhere.

A student brought in Chick Corea’s classic Now He Sings, Now He Sobs the other day. Chick did a nice little interview about this disc for Grammy.com. He mentions a lot of names (in general Chick is very good about giving credit) but he doesn’t cite Bill Evans. I’m sure that’s just happenstance (Chick has done whole albums in tribute to Bill) but “Now He Beats the Drum, Now He Stops” has one of the most explicit references to Bill Evans I know.

After the piano cadenza, “Now He Beats the Drum, Now He Stops” offers deconstructed trio blowing on “How Deep is the Ocean.” Although faster, tougher, and full of McCoy Tyner’s fourth chords, this is the same stream of music Bill Evans gave us with his version of “How Deep is the Ocean” with LaFaro and Motian on Explorations.

Interestingly, Bill doesn’t play the melody until the end, he just jumps in for blowing, which was fairly rare at the time.

As with “Stella By Starlight,” the default harmonization of “How Deep is the Ocean” at a jam session is essentially “Bill Evans’s changes.”