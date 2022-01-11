Surprise gig

Thursday this week (the day after tomorrow) I’ll be playing at Crooners in Minneapolis with Anthony Cox and Kevin Washington. I’ve known and admired Anthony for years; he suggested Mr. Washington complete the trio.

Jazz Police did a preview of the gig and next record.

Every Note is True with Larry Grenadier and Jack DeJohnette comes out in a month. One of the best things a fan can do to support an artist is preorder the album on Amazon. It’s their world, we just live in it: The algorithm knows what is generating interest and supports those albums further.