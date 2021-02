Tomorrow: Jazz from Detroit, a Virtual Music Marathon, hosted by Mark Stryker, featuring Charles McPherson, Robert Hurst, Regina Carter, and many others.

Next Sunday, March 7, I’m moderating a Bang on a Can watch party for the video premiere of Michael Gordon’s Sonatra, performed by Vicky Chow. The video is by Souki Mehdaoui.

In 2018, I wrote about Sonatra for the New Yorker Culture Desk.

I’m also currently reading Will Robin’s new book about BOAC, Industry.