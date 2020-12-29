The Top 10 Modern Jazz Solo Piano LPs

After offering editorial insight about my recent page concerning two-fisted piano players, Mark Stryker suggested making a list of top 10 solo piano albums. It was easy. (See caveats below!)

Thelonious Monk Solo Piano (Paris) (1954)

Hank Jones Solo Piano (1956)

Jaki Byard Blues for Smoke (1960)

Lennie Tristano The New Tristano (1961)

Keith Jarrett Facing You (1971)

Paul Bley Open, to Love (1972)

Stanley Cowell Musa: Ancestral Streams (1973)

Sir Roland Hanna Swing Me No Waltzes (1979)

Jimmy Rowles Plays Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn (1981)

Geri Allen Homegrown (1985)

For my list I am looking at LPs from 1954 to 1985, modern players who recorded definitive items. In other words, if you had to chose only one album from one of these pianists, the given solo disc would serve. (This immediately knocks out several marquee names like McCoy Tyner, Bill Evans, Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea, etc…Perhaps only the underrated Brubeck Plays Brubeck is a contender amongst the biggest names in terms of a solo album potentially being definitive.)

Not under consideration are geniuses from an older school, like Art Tatum, Teddy Wilson, Mary Lou Williams, and Earl Hines, all of whom played for dances during the swing era. For those pianists, stride expertise was a given. My list is about post-bop players who consciously curated an unaccompanied artistic statement at a time when the left-hand “oom-pah” was not always in vogue.

yet…

I am also not including avatars who didn’t do much with swing, like Cecil Taylor or Ran Blake. (Bley’s Open to Love is on the line, but Bley does include a two-beat homage to Roy Eldridge, “Harlem.”)

With me so far?

The person I most regret not including is Erroll Garner, timeless and surreal, yet somehow Garner ends up being in the Earl Hines and Art Tatum pile (despite being a generation younger). I can’t tell you exactly why Hank Jones is here but Erroll Garner isn’t, but it may have to do with how they relate to a rhythm section: Hank could play with anyone and feature his bassist and drummer, but Garner was always a one-man band. Somehow that translates to Hank being a more modern player overall.

Honorable mentions: Barry Harris, Kenny Barron, Phineas Newborn, and Cedar Walton, all of whom dealt with the solo idiom more effectively than Tommy Flanagan and Hampton Hawes (the lone Flanagan and Hawes LPs are both discussed in my longer post).

A shoutout to varied players of a shade more conservative bent and born to play solo piano like Dave McKenna, Lou Levy, Oscar Peterson, and Ray Bryant (Alone With the Blues is a masterpiece) — but I admit to looking for something more searching when facing down a top ten list.

On the experimental tip, the supreme stylists Don Pullen, Andrew Hill, and Mal Waldron could be here, but my favorite Pullen, Hill, and Waldron is definitely with bass and drums. Time I should re-listen to Sun Ra solo as well…

Offhand I can think of other albums from that era that gave me pleasure by Red Garland, Richie Beirach, John Lewis, JoAnne Brackeen, John Hicks, Sal Mosca, Clare Fischer, Randy Weston, Martial Solal, Django Bates, Tete Montoliu, and others…but at some point we are just listing everyone who made a worthy solo piano album. Not everybody can make the top ten, that’s the whole point.

After 1985 I command the literature much less, partly because the styles kept fragmenting and there were more and more players releasing more and more CDs. Marilyn Crispell, Marcus Roberts, Fred Hersch, Jason Moran, Mulgrew Miller, Brad Mehldau…I wrote the liners for Masabumi Kikuchi’s last record…just heard on twitter about Donald Brown and Steve Kuhn solo albums, neither of which I’ve heard yet….

The Maybeck series on Concord is a whole list unto itself. Indeed, Buddy Montgomery’s wonderful excursion at Maybeck in 1992 might be Montgomery’s best record.

In 2021 I plan to listen carefully to fresh solo releases by Benoît Delbecq, Jacob Sacks and Sam Harris.

My list took me literally five minutes to make, that’s how obvious it was, except that I only had nine to begin with. On twitter Anthony Cornicello reminded me of The New Tristano and that finished it off. Modern jazz solo piano. The best of the best. The top 10.